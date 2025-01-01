Combining the convenience of discreet hits with strains that deliver intense and psychedelic effects, Live Resin THC-O Vape Disposables are best for enjoying a legal high on the go.



Bacio Gelato: This unique strain is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint GSC. It’s super sweet and sour with a fruity-berry flavor. And don’t forget the notable punch of mint.



Disposable: 2mL

Strength: 2000mg

Agents: None detected including VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, or MCT

Activate:

Button-activation

3 clicks to pre-heat

5 clicks to turn on/off

read more