Combining the convenience of discreet hits with strains that deliver intense and psychedelic effects, Live Resin Delta 8 THC Vape Disposables are best for enjoying a legal high on the go. Find your reason to Go Ghost.



Black Mamba: Heavy hitter. Mamba says it all. With a sweet grape flavor and an intense aroma, Black Mamba is best known for its euphoric effects.



Disposable: 2mL

Strength: 2000mg

Agents: None detected including VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, or MCT

Activate:

Button-activation

3 clicks to pre-heat

5 clicks to turn on/off

