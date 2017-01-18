Combining the convenience of discreet hits with strains that deliver intense and psychedelic effects, Live Resin Delta 8 THC Vape Disposables are best for enjoying a legal high on the go. Find your reason to Go Ghost.



Sour Apple: Bred from two famously delicious strains – Cinderella 99 and Sour Diesel, Sour Apple is over-the-top tartly amazing. Think green granny apples with the bite of citrus.



Disposable: 2mL

Strength: 2000mg

Agents: None detected including VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, or MCT

Activate:

Button-activation

3 clicks to pre-heat

5 clicks to turn on/off

