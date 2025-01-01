Gluerangutan is some sticky island dank. A back-cross of the popular legacy OG strain Harambe (OG Kush x GG4 x Afghani), Gluerangutan hits you like a truck with powerful diesel base aromas, followed by citrus zest overtones and a fresh mountain pine finish. The top cut from a 100,000+ pheno hunt, Gluerangutan is Ocean Grown next to the Salish Sea in Living Organic Soils, harvested by hand, and hang dried in small batches using artisanal slow-cure methods.