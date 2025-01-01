About this product
Gluerangutan is some sticky island dank. A back-cross of the popular legacy OG strain Harambe (OG Kush x GG4 x Afghani), Gluerangutan hits you like a truck with powerful diesel base aromas, followed by citrus zest overtones and a fresh mountain pine finish. The top cut from a 100,000+ pheno hunt, Gluerangutan is Ocean Grown next to the Salish Sea in Living Organic Soils, harvested by hand, and hang dried in small batches using artisanal slow-cure methods.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Gluerangutan is some sticky island dank. A back-cross of the popular legacy OG strain Harambe (OG Kush x GG4 x Afghani), Gluerangutan hits you like a truck with powerful diesel base aromas, followed by citrus zest overtones and a fresh mountain pine finish. The top cut from a 100,000+ pheno hunt, Gluerangutan is Ocean Grown next to the Salish Sea in Living Organic Soils, harvested by hand, and hang dried in small batches using artisanal slow-cure methods.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
GOOD BUDS
GOOD BUDS is a family-run farm on Salt Spring Island, BC. We grow house-bred genetics in Living Organic Soils to bring out their true island flavour.
Island-grown craft with character.
Smooth Island Flavour.
Island-grown craft with character.
Smooth Island Flavour.
Notice a problem?Report this item