Wonderfully crafted from .925 sterling silver with micro pavé diamonds, this beautiful necklace comes in a variety of sizes. The 44 mm chain is a solid cable 5 mm 28 inches long with a lobster clasp. Modeled as a modern take on the marijuana leaf, this pendant is wonderful wearable art!



Diamond Total Weight:

44 mm 1.40ct tw

30 mm 0.65ct tw

20 mm 0.33ct tw



This cannabis-inspired piece is also available in 14kt or 18kt, white gold, yellow gold, or rose gold as well as the sterling silver. If you are interested in this style with a specific precious metal, please reach out to us.



The quality of this pendant, like all jewelry from High Point, is unsurpassed.

