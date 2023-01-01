You've now found the staple t-shirt of your wardrobe. It's made of 100% ring-spun cotton and is soft and comfy. The double stitching on the neckline and sleeves add more durability to what is sure to be a favorite!
• 100% ring-spun cotton • Sport Grey is 90% ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester • Dark Heather is 65% polyester, 35% cotton • 4.5 oz/y² (153 g/m²) • Pre-shrunk • Shoulder-to-shoulder taping • Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center • Blank product sourced from Bangladesh, Honduras, Haiti, Mexico, or Nicaragua Size guide
S M L XL 2XL 3XL Length (inches) 28 29 ¼ 30 ¼ 31 ¼ 32 ½ 33 ½ Width (inches) 18 20 22 24 26 28
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!