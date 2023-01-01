Elevate your rolling game with the ultimate in premium papers: King Palm's Flavor Booklets. Not only are you getting elite-grade rolling papers, but we’re also offering our signature Squeeze & Pop™ Grape HD flavored joint filter tips.
Why Choose King Palm?
Unmatched Quality: Each booklet offers 24 of our French Brown papers, known to roll the best joints. They're crafted from unbleached fibers, ensuring your rolls are thinner, stronger, and burn more slowly than anything else you've tried.
Full Control Over Flavor: We've included 11 Grape HD flavored filter tips in every booklet. All it takes is a simple squeeze and pop of the flavor bead to immerse your session in rich grape goodness.
Buy Directly from our store here - https://kingpalm.com/product/french-brown-rolling-paper-1-1-4-size-grape-hd/
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
King Palm natural leaf rolls are individually handmade. Our leaves are very slow burning and allow you to achieve a tight pack for a full flavor smoke. These leaves are from the flowering tree of the Cordia (Borage) Family grown on our collective of farms across Southeast Asia. Natural for this product means these leaves were not grown with toxic fertilizers, and were not artificially flavored.
When leaves are cut from the tree, new leaves appear after a short period of time. There is no harm to the environment. The King Palm leaf, corn husk and paper are all biodegradable and sustainable.