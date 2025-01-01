Our hemp-derived CBD formulas feature blends of rare cannabinoids and terpenes for a broad-spectrum experience in familiar formats. Whether you’re looking for pre-rolls, tinctures, capsules or gummies, our formulations across each product type offer a cannabis experience tailored to your specific needs.



Kinloch’s products are internationally-recognized when it comes to quality. At the 2022 World CBD Awards in Barcelona, our Gummy Drop products topped the global list, winning the prize of Best CBD (Ingestible) Edibles.



Kinloch’s heart and soul was born on our family farm. Four generations of passion, struggle and innovation have harmonized traditional “hands on” cultivation techniques with modern science to illuminate a future-forward view of next-generation wellness products.



Producing wellness products with honest intentions helped revitalize our family farm. It is our great privilege and promise to pass along that success in the form of product lines that are good for people and for the planet.

read more