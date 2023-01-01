💚 Why: a must-have accessory for anyone that is grinding cannabis flower for rolling, dry-herb vaping, or bong-ripping. Pairs well with The Classic or The Wrap rolling paper packs. 💚 Features: 2.2x1.4" in size, all metal construction for increased durability. Features a magnetic lid closure, 2-chamber system and stainless steel kief screen. Kief scraper included. 💚 How To Use: simply put your nugs in the "teeth" section; try to avoid the center. Put the cover on and start to rotate. 5 to 10 turns should do the trick.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
KookiJar is leading the de-stigmatization of cannabis, with showcase-able physical storage and a personalized digital app.
Our glass jars ensure freshness and the preservation of potency, while our innovative, custom-designed magnifying lid lets you view, inspect, and present your flower in detail.
Connect to our app so you can keep track of what you've collected in each jar, capture how you experienced it, get updates from the world of cannabis, and discover how to curate a collection that suits your individual preferences.