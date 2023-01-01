The Marley Natural Glass & Walnut Steamroller is the perfect choice for taking your smoking ritual to the next level. Combining a sophisticated aesthetic with classic design, this handheld steamroller pipe is perfect for your day-to-day herbing experiences. The Large Steamroller is designed to provide a dramatic volume of smoke and an enhanced smoking experience.



This signature steamroller pipe is crafted from heat-resistant hand-blown glass paired with a rounded American Black Walnut mouthpiece. This combination creates an eye-catching look that will stand out in any setting. At 6.75" L x 1" W, it's large enough to provide plenty of smoke intake, but still small enough to be comfortable when using it on the go. It also comes with a curved wood stand so you can properly display it when not in use.



The Marley Natural line of premium smoking accessories offers products that are both stylish and sustainable. All products are responsibly sourced and developed with respect for nature and its resources. As part of Bob Marley's vision, the brand strives to create quality accessories while also promoting positive attitudes towards life and culture.



The Glass & Walnut Steamroller is just one example of how Marley Natural allows smokers to enhance their experience in style. It stands out from other pipes on the market thanks its attractive design and high-functioning features that help produce a smooth, powerful draw every time you use it. Whether you're looking for something new for your collection or just want something reliable for everyday use, this steamroller provides an excellent value that won't disappoint!

