Marley Natural Small Taster is the perfect addition to any smoking enthusiast’s collection. Hand-blown from borosilicate glass, this piece offers a sleek, smooth smoking experience that is sure to please. Not only does it look great, but it also features a black walnut wood base and a natural carnauba wax finish for an extra touch of luxury. The Small Taster measures 3” L x 0.5” W and is designed with detachable parts for easy upkeep.



FEATURES

Sustainably sourced American Black Walnut Wood

Pairs nicely with Marley Natural Holder and Case (sold separately)

Dimensions: 3” L x 0.5” W



Whether you are looking for something to carry on the go or just adding to your home set up, Marley Natural has you covered with their Small Taster edition. This quality crafted piece creates an efficient and highly portable companion piece that can easily accompany your versatile lifestyle. The sustainable source of American Black Walnut Wood brings an awareness, authenticity, and genuine respect for nature into your smoking ritual.



The Marley Natural line of premium accessories offers a classic design with modern touches such as the glass-constructed pieces that come in walnut pairing options with the Holder and Case (sold separately). You will be sure to get noticed with these unique products that provide a convenient way to smoke without sacrificing quality and style; all while promoting sustainability! These products have been carefully crafted with attention to detail so you will never have to worry about sacrificing performance either.



Not only is Marley Natural Taster ideal for daily use, but it also makes for great gifts too! Whether you are treating yourself or someone else, this product is sure to bring satisfaction no matter what occasion. Perfect for anyone who loves smoking as much as they love luxury details and eco-friendly options; this product will definitely be appreciated by all! This thoughtfully designed accessory also comes in various sizes so you can customize it according to your preferences or needs—making it even more special!



When it comes down to it, Marley Natural Small Taster provides the perfect balance of convenience, quality and style in one package; making them ideal companions no matter where life takes you! So if you are looking for something stylish yet sustainable—or simply want something versatile enough to keep up with your ever changing lifestyle—look no further than Marley Natural Small Tasters!

