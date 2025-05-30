About this product
1 oz (30ml) contains 1000mg of Full Spectrum CBG and 1000mg of Full Spectrum CBD = 2000mg Total and Infused with Hemp Derived Full Spectrum PINEAPPLE EXPRESS HYBRID Terpenes
Vegan, Organic, OK Kosher Certified and Halal
Potential Benefits of CBG
promotes digestive health
major entourage compound
helps relax muscles after workouts
Activates the ECS System
Promotes healthy joint function
Promotes Homeostasis
Antioxidants Help Neutralize Free Radicals
Promotes Healthy Respiratory Function
Promotes Relaxation
MedPlex™ Gold Standard CBD CBG 1:1 Oil gives you all the wellness benefits of a full-plant extraction, with the added benefit of CBG! CBG is the "mother," or "stem cell," cannabinoid, which creates all other cannabinoids such as CBD. CBG works in the way CBD does by interacting with your CB1 and CB2 receptors in your endocannabinoid system, helping to achieve a healthy equilibrium and homeostasis. When CBG and CBD are paired together with other cannabinoids and terpenes, you will take advantage of what is known as the "entourage effect," which multiplies the wellness benefits of CBD. This tincture is excellent for everyday use and offers you the flexibility to easily adjust your serving size to provide you with the results you are looking for. The recommended serving of CBD & CBG is 30-60mg daily.
Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD), Cannabigerol (CBG), Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT), Natural Organic Ester Terpenes
Suggested Use: Take 1 serving (1mL) orally. Hold under the tongue for 15-20 seconds prior to swallowing. Adjust dosage as needed. Individual results may vary.
What is CBG?
CBG is the scientific abbreviation for cannabigerol, one of more than 100 non-intoxicating cannabinoids found in cannabis plants. CBG is considered a minor cannabinoid because mature plants generally contain only trace amounts. Like CBD, CBG is shown to have considerable therapeutic potential because of its ability to interact with the receptors of the endocannabinoid system.
How CBG works in unison with CBD
CBD and CBG have similar effects on the body, but they achieve those effects differently. Although CBD is the more abundant of the two cannabinoids, research suggests that the effects of CBG are stronger. CBG is known to enhance the health and wellness benefits of CBD.
The entourage effect and CBG
CBG enhances the therapeutic potential of CBD through a phenomenon known as the entourage effect. This theory that explains how the many phytocannabinoids, plant terpenes, and other components in hemp plants interact to magnify and multiply the effects of the others.
Is CBD + CBG a full spectrum oil?
MedPlex ™ sources CBG from unique U.S. grown hemp strains that contain high levels of CBG. This high-quality extract is used to create an incredibly effective propriety full spectrum CBD + CBG blend.
What are the benefits of CBG oil?
Like CBD, CBG mimics the effects of the main cannabinoids produced in your body (endocannabinoids) to relay urgent messages to their corresponding receptors. Since your endocannabinoid system regulates everything from moods and emotions to the perception of pleasure and pain, supporting ECS function with plant-based cannabinoids could help keep essential processes working as they should. CBG is known to enhance the therapeutic potential of CBD.
About this brand
MedPlex Online Dispensary
MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products directly to its customers. It's most sought after products contain CBD, CBG, Delta-9 THC, THCA, THCP, and exotic cannabinoid products in the form of gummies, chocolates, vaping carts, vaping pods, vaping disposables and cbd oils, tinctures, balms, creams, and skin treatments.
MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.
MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.
Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.
This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
