CBD Infused Topical - 500mg



Our Pain Cream Does what it says! Knock that pain right out. The menthol blend opens the pores while our blend of hemp oil {CBD} and other natural herbs and concentrates brings down the inflammation and protects the nerve from damage by calming it down.



This pump style product takes anywhere from 5-20 minutes to kick right in and start helping your pain, whether it's back pain, arm pain, leg pain, neck pain, etc...



If Swallowed get medical help or contact a Poison Control Center right away. Avoid contact with Eyes. Do not apply to wounds or damaged skin.

Show more