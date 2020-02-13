Northern Harvest
Strawberry Ice
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Strawberry Ice effects
47 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Focused
59% of people report feeling focused
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
21% of people say it helps with fatigue
