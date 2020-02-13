Loading…
Logo for the brand Northern Harvest

Northern Harvest

Strawberry Ice

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD

Strawberry Ice effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
47 people told us about effects:
Focused
59% of people report feeling focused
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
21% of people say it helps with fatigue
