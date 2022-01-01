About this product
These stunning novelty mugs are made of ceramic and holds approximately 11oz of your favourite blend. It features a marble design in eye-catching colour tones. No two mugs are alike, each one has a different marble pattern! Attached to the front of the mug is a pipe where you can pack your bowl and light it. The smoke filters up the hollow handle to the mouthpiece on the top, allowing you to enjoy a smoke with your steaming coffee.
This product is recommended for adult use only. It is microwave and dishwasher safe and comes packaged in a colour gift box. Attract new clients into your store when you display these beautiful Roast and Toast mugs on your shelves.
This product is recommended for adult use only. It is microwave and dishwasher safe and comes packaged in a colour gift box. Attract new clients into your store when you display these beautiful Roast and Toast mugs on your shelves.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!