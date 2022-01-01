These stunning novelty mugs are made of ceramic and holds approximately 11oz of your favourite blend. It features a marble design in eye-catching colour tones. No two mugs are alike, each one has a different marble pattern! Attached to the front of the mug is a pipe where you can pack your bowl and light it. The smoke filters up the hollow handle to the mouthpiece on the top, allowing you to enjoy a smoke with your steaming coffee.



This product is recommended for adult use only. It is microwave and dishwasher safe and comes packaged in a colour gift box. Attract new clients into your store when you display these beautiful Roast and Toast mugs on your shelves.