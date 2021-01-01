About this product

6.25 mg THC 125 mg CBD - This light-feel and quick absorbing massage oil contains CBD and provides a warming sensation.



This non-greasy and quick absorbing massage oil which is infused with CBD and a small amount of THC also consists of Vitamin E, Arnica oil, Canola oil, Jojoba oil, and Almond oil to provide excellent glide during application. The Black pepper essential oil used in the formula provides a warming and comfortable sensation on the skin. For topical use only.

INGREDIENTS: BRASSICA NAPUS (canola)SEED oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond)Oil,Caprylic/capric triglyceride ,Olea Europaea Fruit Oil(and)Heterotheca Inuloides(Arnica) Flower Extract, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Piper nigrum (Black pepper) Seed Oi