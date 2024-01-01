Pulsar Dabtron Electric Dab Rig

by Pulsar
About this product

Forget the torch! The Dabtron is a powerful, portable eRig with a long-lasting 2000 mAh rechargeable battery. The key features that set apart the Dabtron from other eRigs on the market are its functionality and ease of use. With the fire button being on top it makes it very easy to start a session and work the carb cap all with one hand. The coil-less quartz atomizer provides the best possible taste from your concentrates and easy cleaning. A wide diameter borosilicate glass mouthpiece and downstem provide exceptional airflow.

Level up your next session with the Dabtron!

About this brand

Pulsar
Pulsar
Shop products
Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.
