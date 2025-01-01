This skin serum is all about repairing + reviving your gorgeous dermis. We bring you the health-boosting and age-fighting benefits of CBD in this luxurious, creamy skin serum with Collagen + Retinol. Our CBD Revive serum is the perfect match for brightening and tightening the skin while reducing pore size, and the appearance of that UV damage.



Help your collagen help you, and smooth those fine lines, correct age spots and prevent wrinkles. Collagen contains amino acids our body uses to form the connective tissue in skin, hair, bones and joints.

Apply twice daily to face and neck. A pea size amount goes all over. It's light and creamy and you'll feel the fast acting, penetrating and tightening serum do it's work on your beautiful skin.



.5oz/15 ml



• Ingredients: Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Oil with Purified Water, Butylene Glycol, Palmitoyl Tripeptide -1, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7, Paraffinum liquidum, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Retinol, Glyceryl Stearate, Peg 100 Stearate, Dimethicone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Polysorbate 20, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Hexylene Glycol, Tocopherol Acetate (Vitamin E), Retinol Palmitate (Vitamin A)

