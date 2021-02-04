Pure Sunfarms
Jet Fuel Gelato is a potent, high-THC cultivar born in the Pacific Northwest, covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes. A dairy and diesel-driven hybrid, it presents aromas of citrus and pepper from dominant terpenes caryophyllene, myrcene, and linalool. Its dense sage green buds show flashes of purple and coral. The flowers are hand harvested, dry trimmed, and packed fresh.
Jet Fuel Gelato effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
18% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
18% of people report feeling creative
Aroused
13% of people report feeling aroused
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
5% of people say it helps with inflammation
