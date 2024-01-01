  • You're a boss, kick your shoes off and relax. You deserve it!
  • Be the creator of your smoking experience by adding your favorite strains and concentrates.
  • Our molds create tightly packed cannagars so you can quickly table roll and skip ahead to smoking
  • Indulge in a cannagar with a CannaMold made by Purple Rose Supply
Logo for the brand Purple Rose Supply

Purple Rose Supply

Elevate the way you medicate

Purple Rose Supply doesn't have a catalog on Leafly

Check back later or browse other brands near you.

browse other brands