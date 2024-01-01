JoyPets CBD features 100mg of CBD (cannabidiol) infused per jar. These Tuna Cat Treats provide a natural CBD hemp extract in your pet's favorite treat made with tuna! The yummy CBD infused treats let your feline experience the delicious benefits of CBD oil perfect for anxious and nervous cats. NO THC.



This product is intended for intermittent supplemental feeding. Always consult a vet before modifying your pet's diet.



INGREDIENTS: Tuna, Chicken Meal, Brown Rice, Barley, Oatmeal, Peas, Chicken Fat, Natural Flavor, Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Potassium Chloride, Citric Acid, Preserved With Mixed Tocopherols, Oil Of Rosemary, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD).



FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: Cats weight: Pieces per day* 5 to 9LB feed no more than 9 to 11 pieces per day, 10 to 14LB feed no more than 12 to 14 pieces per day.



*Represents about 10% of your adult cat’s daily calorie requirements. Reduce your cat's main meal accordingly.



STRENGTH: 100MG



TREAT FLAVOR: Tuna (Tuna & Chicken)

