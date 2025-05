Extra High Strength Purified CBD



3000mg CBD | 30ml bottle



This tincture contains an extremely high level of cannabidiol (CBD) in certified organic MCT Coconut Oil. Unlike Rare Cannabinoid Company's other tinctures that come with spray caps, it has a measured glass dropper for precision dosing.



It may be taken alone, but to receive the additional benefits of the "entourage effect," we recommend using it to boost the brand's full spectrum Hawaiian CBD oil or combining it with our single rare cannabinoids: THCV, CBDV, CBN, CBG, CBDA or CBC. The mix of cannabinoids as well as natural terpenes and phytochemicals found in full spectrum oils will enhance the benefits of this flavorless purified extract.



CBD may offer mental health benefits including assisting with concentration, relaxation and support in dealing with daily mental stresses. It may also support physical relief from pain and inflammation from daily activities and exercise.

