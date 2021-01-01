About this product

A cross of Wappa and Super Silver Haze which is greenhouse-grown in Niagara, Ont., where it is hang-dried and then hand-groomed. This strain has minimal amounts of CBD, medium THC potency potential and a terpene profile which yields an earthy and spicy flavour with citrus notes. The dominant terpenes influencing the profile are beta-caryophyllene (scents of peppery spice and wood), limonene (scents of lime or lemon), and humulene (scents of wood and earth).