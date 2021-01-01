RedeCan Medical
Long Weekend
Product rating:
About this product
A cross of Wappa and Super Silver Haze which is greenhouse-grown in Niagara, Ont., where it is hang-dried and then hand-groomed. This strain has minimal amounts of CBD, medium THC potency potential and a terpene profile which yields an earthy and spicy flavour with citrus notes. The dominant terpenes influencing the profile are beta-caryophyllene (scents of peppery spice and wood), limonene (scents of lime or lemon), and humulene (scents of wood and earth).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!