Rosineer container set is ideal for organizing and storing small-size items such as fresh and cured herbs, rosin, kitchen spices, pills, lip balm, salves, tinctures, cosmetics, beads, and more. The set consists of three 5 ml and three 3 ml jars made of 100% clear inert glass with a thick bottom and airtight plastic child-proof lids that keep the content of the jars fresh for a long time. The containers are dishwasher safe and great for traveling.
Specifications
Jar Capacity: 5 ml and 3 ml Jars per Set: 6 Total: three (3) 5ml + three (3) 3ml Material: 100% glass
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Founded in the fall of 2014, Rosineer Technologies is an engineering company offering an extensive range of equipment, accessories and innovative process solutions based on advanced technology and a real knowledge of the plant extract industry. We at Rosineer understand the need of our customers, who are under increasing economic competitive and regulatory pressure, and we partner with them to design and deliver the most reliable, efficient, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for the process and overall project implementation.