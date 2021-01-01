About this product
Kootenay’s Finest’s Organic White Chocolate Diamonds, the second cultivar from the infamous BC legacy crew. A spicy blend of floral and citrus from its Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Limonene terpene profile. This in-house bred cultivar is grown organically in living soil with glacial-fed water, and zero pesticides. White Chocolate Diamonds is a hybrid cross between Blue Diamond, Forum Cookies, and White Widow. Hand trimmed, hang dried, and packaged in Shelters custom Nitro-filled bags.
Cultivar Lineage: Blue Diamond x Forum Cookies x White Widow
THC: 20-24%
CBD: 0-1%
Terpene Total: >2.5%
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Cultivar Lineage: Blue Diamond x Forum Cookies x White Widow
THC: 20-24%
CBD: 0-1%
Terpene Total: >2.5%
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Shelter Craft
Shelter Craft features rotating genetics from micro-cultivators and craft growers across the country.
Through our Shelter Craft program, we are able to support small producers by bringing their unique offerings to market. Grown with love, processed with care, and consumed with appreciation.
Through our Shelter Craft program, we are able to support small producers by bringing their unique offerings to market. Grown with love, processed with care, and consumed with appreciation.