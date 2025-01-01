Discover Soji Health's Facial Cleanser, a pure, nourishing, botanical cleansing facial wash that includes Broad Spectrum CBD oil and pure plant essential oils for a lovely complexion that glows. Soji's Facial CBD Cleanser is made with natural ingredients to be gentle and effective. This facial cleanser is great for all skin types.



Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily



Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Redness, Dullness, and Uneven Texture



Product Info: This product is cruelty-free and gluten-free.



CBD info: CBD (Cannabidiol) is a Phytocannabinoid that is widely known for its restorative benefits. Not all CBD is created equal. Some brands use CBD isolate—a cheaper and more heavily processed extract that is derived by stripping away all of the plant’s natural compounds and isolating only one. Our Broad Spectrum CBD oil retains the plant’s original terpenes and phytocannabinoids to boost efficacy and deliver products powered by the whole plant. Soji Health is committed to using only clean and functional ingredients.



Ingredients: Water, Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Acrylates/Palmeth-25 Acrylate Copolymer, Butylene Glycol, Decyl Glucoside, Panthenol, Sorbitol, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Epilobium Angustifolium Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, Dipteryx Odorata Seed Extract, Cannabis Sativa Stem (CBD) Oil, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Lavandula Hybrida Oil, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Coriandrun Sativum (Coriander) Seed Oil, Lavandula Augustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Carum Petroselinum Seed Oil, Rosa Damascena Flower Oil, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide

