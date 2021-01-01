Solei Sungrown Cannabis
Free Unscented Cream 575mg
About this product
This moisturizing body cream features high levels of CBD, with no added fragrance. Sometimes you need to get moving, sometimes you just need to hold a pose, and this Free topical was developed for the occasions where you’re focused on a little bit of both.
75mg/ml THC, 500mg/ml CBD
