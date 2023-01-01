About this product
【PROGRAMMABLE INLINE FAN】Mixed flow design combined with a EC motor ensure truly energy efficient, with only 40 watts of power but gives a strong airflow up to 205 CFM, very low noise level, only produces 28DB, this 4” exhaust fan is silent. Lightweight ABS blades reduce the airflow resistance, add airflow by 40%. The smart controller has multiple modes for operation, 10 speeds, easy to program and controls the humidity and temperature automatically.
【HIGH PERFORMANCE CARBON FILTER】Constructed of heavy duty metal filter housing and stainless steel flanges for longevity; use RC412 activated carbon for supreme air control and purification, carbon layer with a thickness of 38mm for greater absorption; comes with a pre-filter which helpful to captures large particles and prolongs the life of the filter.
【FLEXIBLE DUCT】Ducting is made of high-quality aluminum and PVC, double layer design; built in steel wire to ensure durable performance; fully extended length: 33FT; Passed GB8624B1 combustion test, safe to use. Adjustable clamps are made of stainless steel , sturdy and solid, longer life rating.
【COMPLETE VENTILATION SYSTEM】It is a complete set to provide good air circulation in your space, very easy to install ; you can set it up in several ways to fit your needs, save money with a fan & filter combo kit that all works great together, stop buying parts separately that may not fit together.
About this brand
Spider Farmer
Spider Farmer has been the innovative leader of LED grow light manufacturing since 2009, with 3800sqm LED Grow Lights workshop and built a 2700sqm workshop for Grow Tent since 2014. Our self-designed brand- Spider Farmer proves to be the popular and well-known product among the customers worldwide in today’s market. Overseas warehouse & and service center & distributors in USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, provide customers fast shipping and take good care of the after-service for customers. We guarantee our quality, our led grow lights with CE, RoHs certification in EU market, ETL&UL list for North America including USA and Canada. We accept OEM/ wholesale/retail service, meet customers’ different needs. Most important, We provide a reasonable & competitive price. Sincerely look forward to being your best partner and hopefully have more cooperation with you! We are a self-sustaining company so the research, design, development, production, and testing are performed by our own teams of experts, who contribute to our extraordinary products. We are diligent at maintaining our partnerships with all of our teams that are involved in every aspect of the LED grow light manufacturing and that reflects on our advanced product line and company growth. Spider Farmer is resolute in providing the highest quality LED Grow Light and Hydroponics Grow Tent to our customers.