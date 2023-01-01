About this product
Hight Light Output - Spider Farmer SF600 grow lamp uses OSRAM diodes with 384 LEDs and 5000 lumens output. Only a power draw of 72 watts, lower energy consumption and less electricity bill than fluorescent T5 bulbs. The reflectors do increase the focus of your lights, improve the light efficiency, luminous flux and light concentration. Switching to SF600 will give you twice the harvest per dollar spent on electricity!
Sunlike Full Spectrum Grow Light - With 120°beam angle. Plant grow light can emit broadband full spectrum light , 660-665nm(RED),730-740nm（IR）, 2800K-3000K (WARM-WHITE), 4800-5000K(BLUE), has a significant impact on plant germination, flowering, fruiting, chlorophyll synthesis of plants, and photosynthesis.
Longer Lifespan - High quality diodes emit very little heat. The LEDs are coated with anti-moisture and anti-vulcanization, last up to 50,000 hours lifespan.
Lightweight Design&Easy Installation - Plug and play. Simply install into the sockets-no need to change the ballast or fix with any lamp fixture. Slim design and cool operation make it a top choice for applications with limited space such as closet, shelf, or countertop growing. Grow anywhere with this light!
Sunlike Full Spectrum Grow Light - With 120°beam angle. Plant grow light can emit broadband full spectrum light , 660-665nm(RED),730-740nm（IR）, 2800K-3000K (WARM-WHITE), 4800-5000K(BLUE), has a significant impact on plant germination, flowering, fruiting, chlorophyll synthesis of plants, and photosynthesis.
Longer Lifespan - High quality diodes emit very little heat. The LEDs are coated with anti-moisture and anti-vulcanization, last up to 50,000 hours lifespan.
Lightweight Design&Easy Installation - Plug and play. Simply install into the sockets-no need to change the ballast or fix with any lamp fixture. Slim design and cool operation make it a top choice for applications with limited space such as closet, shelf, or countertop growing. Grow anywhere with this light!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Spider Farmer
Spider Farmer has been the innovative leader of LED grow light manufacturing since 2009, with 3800sqm LED Grow Lights workshop and built a 2700sqm workshop for Grow Tent since 2014. Our self-designed brand- Spider Farmer proves to be the popular and well-known product among the customers worldwide in today’s market. Overseas warehouse & and service center & distributors in USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, provide customers fast shipping and take good care of the after-service for customers. We guarantee our quality, our led grow lights with CE, RoHs certification in EU market, ETL&UL list for North America including USA and Canada. We accept OEM/ wholesale/retail service, meet customers’ different needs. Most important, We provide a reasonable & competitive price. Sincerely look forward to being your best partner and hopefully have more cooperation with you! We are a self-sustaining company so the research, design, development, production, and testing are performed by our own teams of experts, who contribute to our extraordinary products. We are diligent at maintaining our partnerships with all of our teams that are involved in every aspect of the LED grow light manufacturing and that reflects on our advanced product line and company growth. Spider Farmer is resolute in providing the highest quality LED Grow Light and Hydroponics Grow Tent to our customers.