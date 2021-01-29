About this product

Top Leaf LA Kush Cake is proof that sometimes you can have your cake and smoke it too. Simultaneously smooth and surprisingly strong, treat yourself to LA Kush Cake’s sweet vanilla scent and indulge in its earthy mint flavour. This indica-hybrid offers a very high THC potency of 26%―which you might expect when you mix the mighty Kush Mints with tasty Wedding Cake. Both easy smoking and delightfully powerful, this indica really does take the cake. Top Leaf prides itself on carefully crafted cannabis—cultivars with rich, full-bodied flavour and complex terpene profiles—grown to exacting standards and cured for 28 days in the heartland of Alberta.