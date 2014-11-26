Sundial Cannabis
Zen Berry (Shishkaberry) is a medium- to very strong- potency potential indica-hybrid in the Sundial CALM series. The terpene profile (caryophyllene, myrcene and humulene) is all sweetness, giving the bud a pleasant aroma and flavour with a distinct berry finish. The pear-green bud is filled with yellow-orange pistils and a healthy coat of trichomes.
All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. Sundial cannabis is cured for 14 days and comes in 1 g, 3.5 g and 7 g of dried flower.
Shishkaberry effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
