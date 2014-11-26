About this product

Zen Berry (Shishkaberry) is a medium- to very strong- potency potential indica-hybrid in the Sundial CALM series. The terpene profile (caryophyllene, myrcene and humulene) is all sweetness, giving the bud a pleasant aroma and flavour with a distinct berry finish. The pear-green bud is filled with yellow-orange pistils and a healthy coat of trichomes.



All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. Sundial cannabis is cured for 14 days and comes in 1 g, 3.5 g and 7 g of dried flower.