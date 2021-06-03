About this product

A sativa-dominant strain from THC BioMed with very strong THC potency potential and an intense floral aroma with notes of grape and melon.



THC Sativa is a proprietary sativa-dominant strain by the expert growers at THC BioMed in Kelowna, B.C. These premium indoor-grown buds present with hues of sandy browns and lighter greens containing colourful bursts of amber hairs. The buds are hand-trimmed from plants grown naturally in soil, using organic methods, and the strain has a very potent floral aroma, with subtle notes of grape and melon created by a terpene profile that includes terpinolene (also found in apples, cumin, lilac, tea tree oil and conifers), caryophyllene (found in black pepper, cloves and balsam) and guaiol (also in cypress pine). THC Sativa has very strong THC potency potential and comes in 1 g, 3.5 g and 7 g of dried flower.