What is Blue Mystic?



Blue Mystic is as mysterious as its name indicates, with unknown genetics that definitely contain some Blueberry and possibly some Skunk or Northern Lights. These plants flower between 7 to 9 weeks, with light blue coloring that can make the trichome-covered buds look almost gray. It does have the distinctive Blueberry aroma, but it’s fairly subtle compared to other strains, making it a good choice for growers or patients who need discretion.