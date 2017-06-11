The Canna Care
Blue Mystic
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
What is Blue Mystic?
Blue Mystic is as mysterious as its name indicates, with unknown genetics that definitely contain some Blueberry and possibly some Skunk or Northern Lights. These plants flower between 7 to 9 weeks, with light blue coloring that can make the trichome-covered buds look almost gray. It does have the distinctive Blueberry aroma, but it’s fairly subtle compared to other strains, making it a good choice for growers or patients who need discretion.
Blue Mystic is as mysterious as its name indicates, with unknown genetics that definitely contain some Blueberry and possibly some Skunk or Northern Lights. These plants flower between 7 to 9 weeks, with light blue coloring that can make the trichome-covered buds look almost gray. It does have the distinctive Blueberry aroma, but it’s fairly subtle compared to other strains, making it a good choice for growers or patients who need discretion.
Blue Mystic effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
112 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
38% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!