Every woman deserves to practice self-care & self-love every month (or more often!) by treating themselves to a CBD Infused bath soak! We use Organic Essential Oils with the female cycle in mind for added relief. 300mg of CBD from Full Spectrum, Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Oil & Pink Himalayan Sea Salt are combined with the Organic Oils of Clary Sage, Sweet Marjoram, Geranium, & Frankincense for a deeply soothing and replenishing bath. The soak will leave your skin moisturized and smelling lovely. This product is vegan and free of any animal products or by-products.
Directions: For a full bath, scoop half the bag (4-5oz) into a drawn, warm bath using a dry hand or tool. For hand or foot soaks, use 1-2oz of the salts in your basin. Allow yourself to soak for 10-30+ minutes. When finished, make sure to rinse and/or wipe down tub to ensure that the oils do not leave a residue.
Founded in 2016 and based in Newburyport, MA, The Healing Rose is a MDAR licensed processor, handcrafting body care and extracts using 100% USDA Certified Organic essential oils, carrier oils, butters, waxes, & herbs. We are a woman-led company that believes in only using 100% natural ingredients that are cruelty free, paraben free, & GMO free. Our products are infused with CBD Hemp Extracts that are 3rd party tested for pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, microbiological contaminants, & harmful nutrients/elements. Our team works directly with raw organic ingredients to handcraft our products in small batches with love and healing intentions.