Grandpa always knows best. Thumbs Up Brand Grandpa’s Stash is a high THC, Indica-dominant strain. You can’t go wrong with a strain descended from legendary old-school favourites: Super Skunk x OG Kush. The strain is indoor-grown, hang-dried, and hand-manicured with ~2.6% total terpene content. Experience a rich blend of skunk, energetic pine, and sour lemon flavours. Dominant terpenes include Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene. Thumbs Up Brand Grandpa’s Stash is available in 7g dried flower. 10% of the profits from Thumbs Up Brand go towards cannabis amnesty.