Grandpa always knows best. Thumbs Up Brand Grandpa’s Stash is a high THC, Indica-dominant strain. You can’t go wrong with a strain descended from legendary old-school favourites: Super Skunk x OG Kush. The strain is indoor-grown, hang-dried, and hand-manicured with ~2.6% total terpene content. Experience a rich blend of skunk, energetic pine, and sour lemon flavours. Dominant terpenes include Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene. Thumbs Up Brand Grandpa’s Stash is available in 7g dried flower. 10% of the profits from Thumbs Up Brand go towards cannabis amnesty.
Grandpa’s Stash effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
27% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
5% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
