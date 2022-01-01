About this product
An indica-leaning hybrid, Thumbs Up Brand Mint Smash is a cross of Mai Tai #4 and Kush Mints 11. The flower is greenhouse grown, resulting in high total terps and beautiful purple pink buds and golden pistils amid a thick layer of trichomes. You’ll be hit with a refreshingly earthy and minty flavour with notes of citrus and berry. Dominant terpenes include limonene, caryophyllene, and farnesene. The flower is grown in soil using natural pests, hang-dried and hand-trimmed - no machines are used in the process.
This bud is sustainably packaged in 30% post-consumer recycled packaging and includes a humidity pack for freshness. Thumbs Up Brand donates 10% of profits to Cannabis Amnesty and Plastic Bank.
About this brand
Thumbs Up Brand
THUMBS UP BRAND scours Canada for the absolute best cannabis flower from the nation's best growers. We send in our experts to make sure our bud is top notch. We look for healthy, clean plants, dense, tri-chrome rich flowers, all to bring you BETTER WEED every time.