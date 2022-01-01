An indica-leaning hybrid, Thumbs Up Brand Mint Smash is a cross of Mai Tai #4 and Kush Mints 11. The flower is greenhouse grown, resulting in high total terps and beautiful purple pink buds and golden pistils amid a thick layer of trichomes. You’ll be hit with a refreshingly earthy and minty flavour with notes of citrus and berry. Dominant terpenes include limonene, caryophyllene, and farnesene. The flower is grown in soil using natural pests, hang-dried and hand-trimmed - no machines are used in the process.



This bud is sustainably packaged in 30% post-consumer recycled packaging and includes a humidity pack for freshness. Thumbs Up Brand donates 10% of profits to Cannabis Amnesty and Plastic Bank.