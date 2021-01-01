Tidal Health Solutions
1:1 Tullia Lotion 200mg
About this product
This fast-absorbing lotion includes a natural eucalyptus extract and contains a balanced amount of THC & CBD that provides a pleasant cooling sensation.
This fast-absorbing lotion includes a natural eucalyptus extract and contains a balanced amount of THC & CBD that provides a pleasant cooling sensation similar to a cool ocean breeze. Massage into the skin. Avoid broken skin or sensitive areas. For topical use only. Welcome to the new wave of cannabis. Welcome to Tidal!
This fast-absorbing lotion includes a natural eucalyptus extract and contains a balanced amount of THC & CBD that provides a pleasant cooling sensation similar to a cool ocean breeze. Massage into the skin. Avoid broken skin or sensitive areas. For topical use only. Welcome to the new wave of cannabis. Welcome to Tidal!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!