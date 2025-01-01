Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Our 750mg Hemp Derived Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract-infused gummies are a favorite among our growing community.



Convenient and easy to take, you get a precise serving every time, making it popular among those that don’t want to have to measure out a dose every time they use CBD.



With a delectable flavor that easily masks the natural hemp flavor of our CBD isolate, you can eat the whole gummy for 25mg CBD or cut it in half to get a half-serving of 12.5mg CBD. This makes it an ideal option for CBD users whether you’re new to the industry or you’ve been using CBD for a while now.

Because we use a Hemp Derived Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract for our gummy formulas, they have a max of 0.30% THC. This fact is backed up by our batch-tested lab results from independent, third party labs. The lab not only tests to ensure it’s a true full sp[ectrum, but it’s tested for pesticides, solvents, herbicides, fertilizers, heavy metals, and other contaminants – because we demand safety and accurate effectiveness in everything we do.



Try The Best CBD gummies today to see what the buzz is about when it comes to edibles in the industry. Our CBD Gummies are not only great for pain & anxiety as well.



Ingredients:

Hemp Derived Full Spectrum Cannabinoid Extract, CBD, Corn Syrup (from corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural & Artificial Flavoring, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Vegetable Oil (Coconut Canola) & Carnuba Leaf Wax (To Prevent Sticking), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow.



Directions:

Decide if you want to cut a portion of the gummy to get a fraction of the 25mg CBD in each gummy or take it whole. One serving is one whole gummy, so we recommend starting with half if you’re new to CBD and eating a whole one if you’re familiar with CBD or you were taking a separate CBD product before.

Chew the gummy, enjoy the taste, and swallow – simple as that! Relief typically kicks in before the hour mark, though it varies by person.



Contains: max of 0.30% THC

