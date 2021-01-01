Tokyo Smoke
About this product
14-24% THC | <0.1% CBD
Rise up. Tokyo Smoke’s Rise is a sativa dominant varietal that packs a mid-level THC punch, with minimal CBD. Rise features a strong skunky aroma with intriguing floral and sweet notes, cleverly cultivated for curious minds.
