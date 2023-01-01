Our CBG-infused coconut oil is made with only 2 ingredients: small-batch extracted CBG oil and organic coconut oil. Topical treatment for aches and it's also great for dry skin and can even be used to cook or bake with. One jar is roughly 4 oz and contains 500mg of CBG, or, we have a stronger version of our classic CBG-Infused Coconut Oil (4 oz jar) containing 2000mg CBG.



Note: The oil will liquify if stored above room temperature, but the product will still work. You can keep it in the fridge if you prefer a solid consistency, but it will easily spread when it hits your skin.



All sales are final. 21+ ONLY.

