Our CBG-infused coconut oil is made with only 2 ingredients: small-batch extracted CBG oil and organic coconut oil. Topical treatment for aches and it's also great for dry skin and can even be used to cook or bake with. One jar is roughly 4 oz and contains 500mg of CBG, or, we have a stronger version of our classic CBG-Infused Coconut Oil (4 oz jar) containing 2000mg CBG.
Note: The oil will liquify if stored above room temperature, but the product will still work. You can keep it in the fridge if you prefer a solid consistency, but it will easily spread when it hits your skin.
Deep in the heart of Texas you'll find VJ FARMS, a third generation family farm dedicated to health, sustainability, and Boutique Hemp Flower. From seed to sale, our greenhouses and pastures provide the raw materials to bring full spectrum CBG, CBD, Delta 8, lab certified hemp products direct to the consumer. With products ranging from edibles, topicals, tinctures, smokeables and dog treats, VJ Farms is the source for anyone seeking the quality of life enhancement associated with cannabis.