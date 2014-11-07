Weed Me
Tutti Frutti is a cross between Blue Haze, Green Haze, Thai, Sour Diesel and Diesel Ryder. This flower is covered in oversized resinous green nugs that are coated with vibrant red, purple and golden hairs. Expect a punch of citrus and sweet flavours and smells like a bowl of fruit loops!
Tutti Frutti effects
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
37% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
