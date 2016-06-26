Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Whistler Cannabis Co.

Whistler Cannabis Co.

CBD Shark

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 6%CBD 10%

CBD Shark effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
79 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
17% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!