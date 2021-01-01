WINK
No. 1 - 2 x 0.5g
About this product
No.01 is an indoor-grown sativa-landrace cross strain with medium THC potency and a terpene profile featuring myrcene, caryophyllene and humulene.
Wink No.01 is an African landrace-dominated, pure sativa cross, that exhibits smells and tastes of strawberry and citrus notes, with woody and earthy undertones. Soil-grown from a single origin, its hand-trimmed whole buds are milled, packed and packaged in a freshness-sealed, reusable container. Boveda moisture pack included.
