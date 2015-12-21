About this product

WINK Strain Hunters® Super Lemon Haze™ is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by Arjan of the famous Green House Seeds and Strain Hunters®. Strain Hunters® is a team dedicated to searching for unique and rare landrace genetics to share with the world. A cross between Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze, this strain is a two-time winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup. Dominant terpenes include terpinolene, caryophyllene, and ocimene. The flower emits a zesty citrus aroma with a sweet taste. WINK Strain Hunters® Super Lemon Haze™ is available in 3.5g dried flower.