About this product
Our Full Spectrum Pet CBD Oil was created to extend the benefits we experience down to our furry friends. Zelle Farms Full Spectrum Pet CBD Oil is carefully crafted and processed to help balance your pet’s endocannabinoid system. Our Pet CBD offers a 100% natural alternative to pet health and safety. Ingredients include Cannabidiol Extract (CBD, CBG, CBN, etc…) and MCT Oil.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Zelle Farms
Are you looking for unique and high-quality CBD products to satisfy your customers' needs? Or would you like to build your own brand, resell existing brands or add new CBD products to your range? We offer you first-class goods directly from the manufacturer and guarantee you attractive conditions and discounts, which of course means significantly higher profit margins for you.
Zelle Hemp Company is a renowned manufacturer of CBD oils, THC, and other innovative CBD products such as coffee, supplements, honey, gummies, pre-rolls, vapes, and much more. We offer our goods wholesale and in bulk as white label and private label products.
Zelle is the new brand for high-quality CBD on the market. We produce, harvest, hand-picked,and process our organic hemp products from our ecological cultivation and offer them directly from the manufacturer.
All our products are 100% natural and are subject to strict, regular controls. We test all our products and raw materials at every step of our process in laboratories run by qualified professionals to ensure our products are the best in the business. We guarantee first-class quality, transparency, and sustainability.
We want to offer our business partners CBD products from our production at the best prices.
With us, you will find a large selection of numerous CBD products. This includes various fullspectrum/broad-spectrum CBD oils for humans and animals, CBD roll-on, capsules, gummies,coffee, honey, soap, and Delta 8, 9 lower than <0.3, Delta 10, THC-O, and edibles. We also offer White Label starting from 25 pieces.
Zelle Hemp Company is a renowned manufacturer of CBD oils, THC, and other innovative CBD products such as coffee, supplements, honey, gummies, pre-rolls, vapes, and much more. We offer our goods wholesale and in bulk as white label and private label products.
Zelle is the new brand for high-quality CBD on the market. We produce, harvest, hand-picked,and process our organic hemp products from our ecological cultivation and offer them directly from the manufacturer.
All our products are 100% natural and are subject to strict, regular controls. We test all our products and raw materials at every step of our process in laboratories run by qualified professionals to ensure our products are the best in the business. We guarantee first-class quality, transparency, and sustainability.
We want to offer our business partners CBD products from our production at the best prices.
With us, you will find a large selection of numerous CBD products. This includes various fullspectrum/broad-spectrum CBD oils for humans and animals, CBD roll-on, capsules, gummies,coffee, honey, soap, and Delta 8, 9 lower than <0.3, Delta 10, THC-O, and edibles. We also offer White Label starting from 25 pieces.
License(s)
- TN, US: 0007653
Notice a problem?Report this item