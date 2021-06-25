Zenabis
Wappa
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Zenabis’ Wappa is a high THC indica-leaning hybrid strain for medical cannabis patients. This dried flower has a vibrant, frosty lime-coloured appearance with a medley of amber stigmas. With an impressive trichome-rich, dense structure, Wappa stands out as a truly unique variety.
CANNABINOIDS
THC: 14-18%
CBD: <1%
TERPENES
alpha-pinene, caryophyllene, myrcene
ZENABIS
Zenabis is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis products. With Health Canada licensed facilities in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, our high-quality products are grown with patients’ health and safety in mind. Our diverse team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators and advocates came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high-quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers.
Wappa effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
147 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!