Zenabis’ Wappa is a high THC indica-leaning hybrid strain for medical cannabis patients. This dried flower has a vibrant, frosty lime-coloured appearance with a medley of amber stigmas. With an impressive trichome-rich, dense structure, Wappa stands out as a truly unique variety.



CANNABINOIDS

THC: 14-18%

CBD: <1%



TERPENES

alpha-pinene, caryophyllene, myrcene



ZENABIS

Zenabis is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis products. With Health Canada licensed facilities in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, our high-quality products are grown with patients’ health and safety in mind. Our diverse team of doctors, scientists, researchers, growers, educators and advocates came together with the goal of increasing access to safe, high-quality cannabis for medical patients and recreational consumers.