Zig-Zag Unbleached offers strength and ultra-thinness in a paper made of natural, unbleached fibers for slow-burning.
- Unbleached fiber blend
- Ultra Thin
- Slow Burning
- 100% natural gum Arabic
- 50 papers per booklet
- 25 booklets per carton
- Dimensions: 78mm x 44mm
