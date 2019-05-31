U........s on September 4, 2020

By far the best prices, biggest selection and cleanest/brightest/nicest store in town. They have a wide variety of stuff including $99ozs, prerolls, edibles, seeds, shatter, topicals, tinctures and lots of accessories for smoking or vaping. The staff are knowledgeable, fun and always make us feel welcome. They have buds on display which is cool. The store is kinda hidden away beside Save-On in West Park Mall (on the westside). Everyone in Quesnel should be getting their cannabis and paraphernalia from this place, we won't shop anywhere else!