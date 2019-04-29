Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Awesome staff. Good selection. Always a pleasure to visit.
Myayyy
on October 9, 2019
Staff is well educated and super friendly. Only cannabis shop I will go to!
IlliasGrim
on September 10, 2019
This location actually is open despite what this site says. I went in and was greeted immediately with wonderful service. I am not very knowledgeable on the whole marijuana scene so the staff really helped me by explaining some of the differences and strains they had available. They have a lot of different products I haven't seen at other stores and the service they give has definitely made this my go to. I appreciate them taking time to explain to newbies, and their extensive knowledge as none of the different companies in red deer seem to meet the bar Canna Cabana has set.
I'd recommend everyone check this store out, whether you're a long time smoker or are new to the recreation, they will definitely help you out.
10/10.
Thanidas
on September 10, 2019
Great looking store, nice and open. Picked up some Tangerine Dream the other day and absolutely loved it. Not sure why it says "coming soon", because these guys are definitely open.
Ponchez
on August 30, 2019
Bright and well lit. Lots of accessories and an amazing staff