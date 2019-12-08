142 products
Cannatonic CBD- Tantalus
from Tantalus Labs
0.44%
THC
12.58%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$38.99⅛ oz
Great White Shark CBD- San Rafael
from Aurora
6.2%
THC
11.95%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$32.99⅛ oz
Saturna 3.5g- Broken Coast
from Broken Coast Cannabis
13.9%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Saturna
Strain
$46.99⅛ oz
CBD Shark Shock 3.5g- Blissco
from BLISSCO RESERVE
6.3%
THC
11.9%
CBD
Shark Shock
Strain
$24.99⅛ oz
Campfire 1g- Altevie
from AltaVie
4.45%
THC
6.83%
CBD
Campfire
Strain
$7.991 g
CBD Harlequin- Tantalus
from Tantalus Labs
3.59%
THC
7.4%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$36.99⅛ oz
Cabaret 3.5g- TWEED
from AltaVie
18.32%
THC
___
CBD
$37.99⅛ oz
BC Diesel 7g- Flowr
from Flowr
10.2%
THC
___
CBD
$56.99¼ oz
Balance 1g- Solei
from Solei
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.991 g
CBD Shark Shock - Redecan
from RedeCan
2.88%
THC
8.27%
CBD
Shark Shock
Strain
$23.99⅛ oz
Landrace - THC Biomed
from THC BioMed
5.55%
THC
10.66%
CBD
Landrace
Strain
$23.99⅛ oz
Mango - Canaca
from High Park
18.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$29.99⅛ oz
Palm Tree CBD
from Canopy Growth Corporation
6.52%
THC
9%
CBD
Palm Tree CBD
Strain
$34.99⅛ oz
Sense - Solei
from Aphria
16.62%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sense
Strain
$7.991 g
Utopia 3.5G- DOJA
from DOJA
16%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Utopia
Strain
$35.99⅛ oz
BC Diesel- Flowr
from The Flowr Group
10.8%
THC
___
CBD
$29.99⅛ oz
Velvet Voyageur 7g- Symbl
from Symbl Cannabis
14.32%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Velvet Voyageur
Strain
$55.99¼ oz
OG Melon Sativa 3.5g- Aurora
from Aurora
16.2%
THC
___
CBD
$35.99⅛ oz
Renew 1g- Solei
from Solei
17.38%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Renew
Strain
$8.991 g
Citrus Punch 3.5g- Sundial
from Sundial Cannabis
15.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Citrus Punch
Strain
$34.99⅛ oz
No. 419 Big Dipper- Haven St.
from TerrAscend
19.3%
THC
___
CBD
$38.99⅛ oz
Banana Split 1G- Aurora
from Aurora
9.1%
THC
___
CBD
$7.991 g
Skunk Haze-Tantalus
from Tantalus Labs
4.58%
THC
7.88%
CBD
Skunk Haze
Strain
$35.99⅛ oz
Stryker 3.5g- Broken Coast
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16.3%
THC
___
CBD
$48.99⅛ oz
Penelope 1g- Tweed
from Tweed
7.65%
THC
7%
CBD
Penelope
Strain
$8.991 g
Rise
from COVE
15.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Kush Rise
Strain
$8.991 g
Elation 3.5g- DOJA
from DOJA
22%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Elation
Strain
$35.99⅛ oz
BC Belladonna-Flowr
from The Flowr Group
16.68%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
Houndstooth- Tweed
from Canopy Growth Corporation
18%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Houndstooth
Strain
$37.99⅛ oz
Bakerstreet 1g-Tweed
from Tweed
20%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Bakerstreet
Strain
$9.991 g
Blue Dream 7g- Aurora
from Aurora
17.6%
THC
___
CBD
$65.99¼ oz
No. 417: Indigo Daze- Haven St.
from TerrAscend
21.59%
THC
0.02%
CBD
No. 417: Indigo Daze
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
CBD Skunk Haze 3.5g- Tantalus
from Tantalus Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ oz
Airplane Mode - AltaVie
from AltaVie
13.82%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Airplane Mode
Strain
$8.991 g
Kosher Kush - DNA
from Canopy Growth Corporation
17.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$38.99⅛ oz
Ocean View Strawberry Cough- LBS
from Canopy Growth Corporation
12.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Ocean View
Strain
$34.99⅛ oz
Serious Kush-United Greeneries
from United Greeneries
14.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Serious Kush
Strain
$12.991 g
Houseplant Hybrid - Houseplant
from Canopy Growth Corporation
14%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Houseplant Hybrid
Strain
$40.99⅛ oz
Wonder Qwest- Qwest
from We Grow BC
17.61%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Wonder Qwest
Strain
$39.99⅛ oz
Citrus Punch 1g- Sundial
from Sundial Cannabis
15.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Citrus Punch
Strain
$10.991 g
